Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,829 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $69,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22. The company has a market capitalization of $464.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.