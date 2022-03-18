Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 5,829 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $69,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
