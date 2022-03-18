TheStreet Downgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to C+

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $559.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

