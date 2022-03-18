NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.20% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.66.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

