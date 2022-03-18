Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $61.04 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.