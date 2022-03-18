Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,502 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up 8.4% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FENY opened at $20.14 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.