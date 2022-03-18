Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
WLMS stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.
WLMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
