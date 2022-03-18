Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) PT at $59.27

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:FTS opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

