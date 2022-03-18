Analysts Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $80.23

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Raymond James began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BERY stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $52.54 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

