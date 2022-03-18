YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 943 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in YETI by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in YETI by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in YETI by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in YETI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

YETI stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

