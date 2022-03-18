Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 145,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.
Shares of IGIB stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $61.31.
