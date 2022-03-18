Bridge Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000.

Shares of CALF opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74.

