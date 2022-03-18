Lutz Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $64,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $268.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

