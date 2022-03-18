Bridge Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

