Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.40. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

