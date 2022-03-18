Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF comprises 2.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $83.54 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

