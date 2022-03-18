Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

