Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ronald Frasch Purchases 3,250 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Ronald Frasch acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

