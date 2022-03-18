Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.44. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 39,208 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 19.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 90,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

