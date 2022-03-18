Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.44. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 39,208 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet cut Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34.
About Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)
Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.
