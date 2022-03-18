Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given New €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.25.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.98. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

