Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $227.61

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 227.61 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 259 ($3.37). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.37), with a volume of 39,488 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.61. The stock has a market cap of £228.46 million and a PE ratio of 16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wilmington’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.