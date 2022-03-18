The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.04. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 37,076 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.35%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBA)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
