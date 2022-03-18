The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.04. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 37,076 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

