Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Declines By 16.0%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 298,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.