First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 860,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $499,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767 over the last three months. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $1,422,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

