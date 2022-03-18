Short Interest in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Decreases By 16.9%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $830.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 229,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

