Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stryker in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

SYK stock opened at $264.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.43. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.