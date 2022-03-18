Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

