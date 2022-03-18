Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 791,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of ADVM opened at $1.35 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.