Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.24 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $305.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

