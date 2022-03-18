Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.6% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

LIN opened at $309.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $264.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

