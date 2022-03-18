Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$68.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.89.

TECK opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

