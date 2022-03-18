Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $202.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry in the past year on continued recovery in the on-trade channel, strong consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, which also aided the company’s first-half fiscal 2022 performance. The company witnessed sales, operating margin and earnings growth in first-half fiscal 2021 driven by organic sales growth across all regions. Strong recovery in gross margin and operating cost leverage along with higher marketing investments aided organic operating margin growth. Moreover, margin growth was driven by supply productivity savings and price increases, which more than offset the higher cost inflation. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022, with organic sales momentum likely to continue in the second half of fiscal 2022. However, continued inflationary pressures and currency headwinds are concerning.”

DEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $954.62.

Diageo stock opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a 1-year low of $163.41 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Diageo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Diageo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

