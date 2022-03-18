UBS Group Cuts Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Price Target to €39.00

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €42.00 ($46.15) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLFRY opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. Palfinger has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $39.25.
Palfinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palfinger (PLFRY)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Palfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.