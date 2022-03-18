UBS Group Cuts Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Price Target to €39.00

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €42.00 ($46.15) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLFRY opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. Palfinger has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $39.25.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

