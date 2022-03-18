Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $674,552.18

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $674,552.18 and $18,374.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012098 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

