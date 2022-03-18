Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Express’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will earn $3.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

American Express stock opened at $186.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 128,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

