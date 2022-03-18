Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.17.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$52.68 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.42. The firm has a market cap of C$55.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$50.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 8.98%.

