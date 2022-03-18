Brokers Issue Forecasts for SentinelOne Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SentinelOne in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of S opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,116 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,373 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.