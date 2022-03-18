Wealth Architects LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $202.91 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.46 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.