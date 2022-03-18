Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 98,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,831,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $319.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.21 and its 200-day moving average is $350.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.13 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

