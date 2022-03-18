Contrasting DigitalOcean (DOCN) and Its Peers

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DigitalOcean to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DigitalOcean and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 DigitalOcean Competitors 1044 4327 9128 294 2.59

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus target price of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.11%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 35.44%. Given DigitalOcean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.55% -2.30% -1.35% DigitalOcean Competitors -8.59% -16.02% -2.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalOcean and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million -$19.50 million -251.77 DigitalOcean Competitors $7.99 billion $2.10 billion 62.61

DigitalOcean’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About DigitalOcean (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.