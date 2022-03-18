Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Pbra, Llc Sells 47,431 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,334,703.68.

On Friday, March 11th, Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,557,641.93.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

Shares of MNRL opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.11. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.