Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Brent L. Handler Sells 66,285 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $670,141.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ISPO stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $108.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISPO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

