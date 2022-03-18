Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 31,904 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 31,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $894,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52.

WLDN opened at $29.20 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,739,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,008 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,513,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

