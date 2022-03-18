CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman Sells 2,500 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNMD stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $117.62 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.39.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $44,198,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 553.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $26,698,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,466,000.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.