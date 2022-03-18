FY2022 EPS Estimates for KONE Oyj Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of KONE Oyj in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONE Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.77.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

