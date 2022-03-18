FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered by Analyst

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of BLDP opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,666,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

