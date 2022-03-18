iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $135.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.11. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $134.20 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.