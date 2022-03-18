Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.