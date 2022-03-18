Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $118.99

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.99 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 124.90 ($1.62). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 124.34 ($1.62), with a volume of 799,079,958 shares changing hands.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.04) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.38 ($2.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.32 billion and a PE ratio of -251.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

