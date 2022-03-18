Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given New €27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

IDEXY stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.