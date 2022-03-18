EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Price Target Increased to SEK 400 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQBBF. UBS Group raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SEB Equities raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.75.

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $27.00 on Thursday. EQT AB has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

